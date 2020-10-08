Employee Forum delegates hear budget, open enrollment, ombuds updates

Employee Forum delegates heard important updates on the University’s budget, the upcoming open enrollment period and the University Ombuds Office during Wednesday’s monthly meeting, held via Zoom.

Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, shared an update on the University’s “tough” budget situation. The University is facing a budget deficit, which could potentially be up to $300 million, and is trying to mitigate it.

To help counter the budget shortfall, the University is limiting purchases and hiring and looking at ways to increase enrollment. “We are working hard to make personnel actions be the last item on our list,” she said.

While the University is exploring its options for making up the shortfall, many complexities exist with each possible action. The University’s budget is made up of funds from a variety of sources, each with its own restrictions for how the money may be spent and whether an expense is recurring or nonrecurring.

Personnel expenses make up about 80% of the University’s overall budget. Any personnel action is different across the three employee types — SHRA, EHRA non-faculty and faculty — each with its own rules.

Any actions that might be taken require layers of review and approval, Menghini said. Ideally, the University would provide 30 days of notice before any action is taken. There are no intentions of taking personnel actions broadly across the University at this time, and the University won’t be in a position to have a discussion until the new year, she added.

Open enrollment

Open enrollment is set for Oct. 15-31 for benefits from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, according to Joe Williams, human resources consultant for leave and benefits.

Employees can enroll in benefits two ways: through ConnectCarolina and by calling 855-859-0966 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday to Friday during open enrollment.

All N.C. State Health Plan members will be automatically enrolled in the 70/30 health plan as a default but can change to other plans, Williams said. That plan has an $85 a month employee-only premium. The premium can be reduced by $60 to $25 by completing the tobacco attestation.

Williams highlighted two changes with lower premiums this year:

The three dental plans through MetLife will continue for 2021 with lower premiums;

Carolina’s Group Term life plan through MetLife merged with the UNC System contract with similar coverage but with a 31% reduction in premiums over last year.

University Ombuds

Dawn Osborne-Adams, University Ombuds, said her office plays a mediation role and is the only confidential, independent resource for faculty and staff to listen, coach, empower and facilitate communication.

Employees can come to the University Ombuds Office (virtually these days) to speak candidly and freely to figure out issues or concerns. “We help people have the voice they want to have for themselves,” she said.

In recent months, Osborne-Adams said she’s observed a trend related to the pandemic: “We are all together in this traumatic and sustained moment where we are all doing the best we can. My mantra right now is the best we can do is good enough.”

She also acknowledged that it’s an unnerving time for everyone and there’s a lot of fear on campus, along with a deficit of trust.

While it’s a difficult time, she reminded Forum delegates that it’s not a hopeless time. “The collective advocacy going on on the campus … working together for all of our needs … is inspiring and encouraging,” she said.

“This moment has made us see some of the invisible work that goes on on campus,” she said. “The heartbeat of the University is in the staff and that is being seen and appreciated in a very different way.”

In other action, the Forum delegates: