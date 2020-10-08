De facto dean of American journalism speaks to Hussman students

To be a good journalist, Washington Post Executive Editor Martin “Marty” Baron told a UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media audience, you need both a soul and a spine. A soul to undertake and feel a deep commitment to the pursuit of truth. And a spine to withstand the most vicious attacks.

Nearly 300 students, alumni and friends of UNC Hussman attended the 2020 Nelson Benton Lecture in webinar format late last month. Dean Susan King introduced Baron and moderated a conversation following the lecture featuring questions posed by four students.

