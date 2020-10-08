Carolina researchers awarded $5 million for COVID-19 prison testing

Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein, assistant professor in the department of social medicine within the UNC School of Medicine, will lead a two-year, $5 million National Institutions of Health project titled “COVID-19 Testing and Prevention in Correctional Settings,” in collaboration with researchers at Yale University and Brown University.

The first aim of this project, which is part of the NIH Rapidly Accelerating Diagnostics Program, is to identify ethical concerns and potential solutions for COVID-19 testing and vaccine strategies in correctional facilities using a community-engaged strategy that includes people with history of incarceration, historians, legal experts and public health scientists.

