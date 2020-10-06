Recognizing depression in children

As any parent or teacher can tell you, most children experience big emotions such as sadness and hopelessness from time to time, whether it is a preschooler with separation anxiety or a teen in the throes of middle school drama. However, as many as 2-3% of children ages 6 to 12 and 6-8% of teens may have serious depression, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death in young people ages 10 to 24.

“Depression is probably our most common mental health disorder that we see in children, and with the increasing rate of suicide in children, it’s a national crisis,” says UNC Health child and adolescent psychiatrist Amy Ursano, M.D.

Learn how to help a child with depression from UNC Health.