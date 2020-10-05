Innovating to decrease inflammation

More than 23 million people in the U.S. suffer from rare and prevalent inflammatory diseases, including Still’s disease, idiopathic pulmonary disease — a type of lung disease that results in scarring of the lungs — and the rare skin condition bullous pemphigoid. But one Durham startup company is working to improve the lives of those patients with inflammatory diseases.

IMMvention Therapeutix is discovering and developing novel disease-modifying therapies that inhibit the inflammation caused by activation of the inflammasomes in inflammatory diseases. The company was co-founded by several leading researchers in Carolina’s Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy, including Jenny Ting, who is a preeminent scientific leader in immunology, innate immunity and inflammasomes.

