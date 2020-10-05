Expanding mental health for refugees

The UNC School of Social Work’s Refugee Mental Health and Wellness Initiative has signed a new contract and received approval from the state to expand access to mental health services and treatment to seven more North Carolina counties where refugees have resettled in recent years.

The UNC initiative has been providing screening and treatment services in Durham, Orange and Wake counties since 2014. The latest contract will allow the project to continue that work in Guilford, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Gaston, Cabarrus, Buncombe and Craven counties.

“We hope to begin receiving new referrals from these other counties in the coming months,” said Assistant Professor Josh Hinson, who directs the initiative. “This expansion will give us valuable information about refugees’ mental health needs across the state.”

Read more about how expanding the initiative will improve access to mental health resources for refugees.