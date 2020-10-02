Study finds Black women experience delayed, longer cancer treatments

In the journal Cancer, two Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers — Melissa Troester from UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and postdoctoral fellow Marc Emerson — and their colleagues report that Black women were more likely than white women (13.4% vs. 7.9%) to have the start of their breast cancer care delayed by at least 60 days after diagnosis. Black women were also more likely to have longer duration of treatment, as were women under the age of 50 of all races.

Although they have a similar risk of developing breast cancer, Black women are 42% more likely than white women to die from the disease, the researchers found. Among women younger than 45, the mortality rate for Black women is more than double that of white women.

