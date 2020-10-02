Fans return to Kenan Memorial Stadium

Beginning in October, the Governor’s office will allow universities across North Carolina with large-capacity outdoor stadiums (more than 10,000 seats) to have up to 7% capacity for games. Although this will not yet open the University’s fall Olympic sports stadiums to supporters beyond players’ families, approximately 3,500 fans will be allowed into Kenan Memorial Stadium for home football games, beginning Oct. 10 at the game versus Virginia Tech.

Carolina Athletics’ first priority will be parents and family members of football student-athletes; up to 500 tickets will be allotted to those families per game.

Approximately 1,000 tickets — more than 25% of the usual total allotment — will be assigned for student use. The ticket office is working with the Carolina Athletic Association on details for the student ticket lottery.

Up to 300 tickets will also be offered to each visiting team, which are intended for the student-athletes’ families, and several hundred additional tickets will be reserved for contracted sponsors and partners.

Approximately 1,300 tickets per game will be available for sale to Rams Club members. Offers will be made to members based on a combination of premium seat allocation and priority points.

Additionally, a portion of tickets to each game (amount still to be determined) will be set aside for a special lottery — where any Rams Club member who was a season ticket holder can request tickets to home games and, if drawn in that game’s lottery, can purchase tickets regardless of membership rank. The Rams Club will reach out to members shortly about how to request tickets for our remaining home games.

Because of the small number of tickets available, Athletics cannot make seats available to season ticket holders who are not Rams Club members or the general public at this time. If seat capacity restrictions continue to ease throughout the Fall, more fans will be invited back.

Masks will be mandatory for all in attendance, and everyone must adhere to campus Community Standards.

