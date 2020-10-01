University leaders encourage a one-day ‘pause’ in instruction

University leaders are encouraging faculty to “pause” instruction on Friday, Oct. 9, creating a three-day weekend and allowing time for self-care, according to a campus email sent Thursday afternoon.

The email acknowledged the stress felt by many Carolina students and the approach of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Oct. 10, which is also the midpoint of the fall term. The pause might include, but is not limited to: changing a live lecture to a recorded one to be watched at a later date, postponing the due date of a paper or rescheduling a quiz.

“We believe that faculty flexibility and compassion on this day, and throughout the semester, will support and facilitate better student mental health,” the email stated. It was signed by Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin, Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman, Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson.

“We all know we are living in extraordinary times,” the email continued. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the way we live, work and learn in ways that we could not have imagined.”

University leaders wrote that in the last week they have heard that many students would appreciate a mental health day. While the compressed academic calendar does not offer flexibility for additional days off this semester due to accreditation requirements, the leaders noted that faculty can help.

“Faculty,” the email continued, “you have the discretion to adjust individual class sessions, provided you make alternate arrangements to meet all learning objectives of the course. For example, you may choose to teach courses in an asynchronous fashion, although certainly it’s recognized that not all course content can be delivered in an asynchronous fashion. You also have the flexibility to move assignments, exams and quizzes from Oct. 9 to another date as well. We encourage academic departments to have discussions about providing flexibility and accommodating students.”

The email also directly addressed students and staff.

The University leaders encouraged students to take advantage of grading accommodations and resources to relieve stress and aid mental health, including:

Counseling and Psychological Services: CAPS offers caring, confidential and comprehensive services to help students gain healthy life skills and academic excellence by achieving and maintaining a healthy emotional and mental outlook.

Campus Health: Campus Health provides a full spectrum of expert, patient-centered and inclusive ambulatory primary medical care for students.

Campus Recreation: Campus Recreation provides a diverse and intentional recreational program, encouraging and helping UNC-Chapel Hill to stay active.

The email acknowledged workplace stress experienced by staff, as well, and reminded them of the Employee Assistance Program, which offers confidential counseling and resources to help University employees and their families deal with both personal and work-related concerns. The email encouraged a meeting-free mental health break for staff on Oct. 9 and said the University will host a virtual Employee Appreciation Day later this month.