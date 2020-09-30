Research

Double feature

UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media Associate Professor Deen Freelon published two articles in Science magazine in the same month, a rare feat for a social science researcher.

Barbara Wiedemann, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Wednesday, September 30th, 2020
Deen Freelon
Deen Freelon (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

A social scientist whose research makes it into the pages of the STEM-focused Science magazine is a notable event. To have a second paper featured in Science a week later, as UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media Associate Professor Deen Freelon did earlier this month, drew talk of trifectas from the likes of editor Tage Rai.

Freelon, also a principal researcher at Carolina’s Center for Information, Technology, and Public Life, contributed to “Computational social science: Obstacles and opportunities,” and a week later, Science published “False equivalencies: Online activism from left to right” in a special issue called “Democracy in the Balance” devoted to activism and social movements.

Read more about Freelon’s two published papers and his academic journey.

