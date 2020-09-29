How to vote safely during a pandemic

As Election Day nears, you may be wondering how to minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19 while performing your civic duty.

If you live in an area where virus transmission is high or you are at high risk for COVID-19 complications, you may want to consider obtaining an absentee ballot and voting by mail. If you can’t vote by mail or prefer not to, try to vote early. Most states have a period of early voting that allows you to cast your vote in person when there are smaller crowds and lines.

Learn more from UNC Health Talk on how to vote by mail, or what precautions to take when voting early in-person.