Behind the Mask: Daniel Ringel

Assistant Professor of Marketing at Kenan-Flagler Business School

3 years at Carolina

Why do you wear a mask?

In addition to wearing my mask in public, I also wear my mask in my profile photos. People don’t see me out and about much, but they see me on Zoom and LinkedIn. By wearing a mask in my photos, I try to remind everyone that we have to protect each other.

Since there is no risk in catching the virus online, wearing a mask online becomes metaphoric. I believe that even if you feel there is no risk when you’re in public, you should still wear a mask. There should not be a false sense of safety. We are all responsible for each other. I believe that as a society and a Carolina community, we all have to contribute when things get tough, even when it’s difficult or uncomfortable. As part of a younger generation, I am responsible for the older generation who might suffer more from an infection than I might. Our elders built the walls and halls of UNC that I get to work in. I have a moral obligation to protect them.

What is your best strategy for staying healthy?

What works for me is getting fresh air, working out, cutting out sugar and being conscious about eating fruits and vegetables in order to stay healthy. I also disinfect anything and everything. I always have rubbing alcohol and Clorox in my car, and I only take my keys and credit card inside with me when I go to the store. I disinfect everything before I even take my mask off. It’s an easy thing to do to minimize contracting and spreading infections, and developing that routine is important.

Why do you wear a mask? The Well would like to hear your story.

Email thewell@unc.edu with responses to the questions above and send us a photo of you wearing your mask. We’ll share as many of your stories as space allows.