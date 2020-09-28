University expands student COVID-19 testing

Beginning today, Campus Health will offer free, voluntary COVID-19 testing for all on-campus and off-campus students in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Amy Johnson announced in a Sept. 28 email to students.

Instead of nasal-swab testing, the new, saliva-based tests will be conducted on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Carolina Union Gallery outside of the Great Hall. There will be 10 parking spaces reserved in the Undergraduate Lot (N8) for those coming for testing.

Due to the saliva-based testing method, anyone being tested should not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum for 30 minutes before getting tested. More information and detailed instructions about testing can be found on the Campus Health website.

The Campus Health Testing Center will still be available for scheduled appointments for students who are symptomatic, or are close contacts of positive individuals or those who believe they have been exposed, from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

While testing is voluntary, it is important for all students who remain in the area to get tested every five to nine days. The new central location, in addition to the more comfortable testing method, will make it even easier for all students to get tested.

“We have a responsibility to protect each other and the local community,” Johnson wrote. “Testing helps us limit the spread of COVID-19 by detecting cases and responding to them as early as possible. Please play your part in keeping everyone in our Carolina community safe and well. Together, we will beat this virus.”