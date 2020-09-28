Sustaining the energy system

Associate Professor Noah Kittner’s research focuses on planning for sustainable, resilient and equitable energy systems at multiple scales — from distributed mini-grids to municipal and regional electricity generation.

His current projects range from modeling the role of energy storage in reaching California’s zero-carbon electricity target for 2045 to the public health impacts of continued reliance on coal and fossil-fuels, and he’s working with electric utilities and rural cooperatives in North Carolina to think about how they’re incorporating solar policies into their systems.

Kittner sat down with the Center for Urban and Regional Studies to talk about his research and how to de-carbonize energy systems around the world.