Focus Carolina: Robert Joyce

North Carolinians can vote in one of three ways in the upcoming election, though the pandemic may significantly increase the number of people who vote by mail.

The traditional method is going to an assigned precinct to vote on Election Day, says Robert Joyce, the Charles Edwin Hinsdale Professor of Public Law and Government at the School of Government.

The second option, the newest and now the most popular, is early voting, Joyce said. This election, early voting runs from Oct. 15 to 31. The third way to vote in North Carolina is absentee by mail.

“With the coronavirus, there may be a significant number of folks who will not want to go to an early voting site or to their precinct to vote in person, but instead would be interested in voting by mail,” Joyce said. “The early projections were that that proportion might go up from something like 4% of the total vote — which it historically has been — to as much as 40% of the total vote.”

Early voting, which was introduced a couple of decades ago, has become increasingly popular, and it has gotten up in the range of about two-thirds of all ballots in recent elections cast by early voting, Joyce said. About one-third vote at the precinct, two-thirds by early voting and a small percentage by voting by mail.

Joyce, who has been on the School of Government faculty since 1980, earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

To learn more about voting in North Carolina, listen to these two segments of Focus Caorlina.

Read a transcript of this interview.

