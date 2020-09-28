Campus News

Carolina soccer kicks childhood cancer

The Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams are working together to raise money for the UNC Lineberger pediatric hematology/oncology clinic.

UNC Athletics, Monday, September 28th, 2020
Carolina soccer players with the check of the total raised in last year's campaign.
(Image courtesy of UNC Athletics)

Since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams joined forces again to raise money to support the UNC Lineberger pediatric hematology/oncology clinic.

The funds raised will be used to help patients and their families with non-medical needs like parking and gas cards. The two teams combined forces for the first Carolina Soccer Kicks Childhood Cancer campaign in 2019, raising approximately $14,000. The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $15,000.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Rubio at UNC Lineberger or Korie Sawyer Rich at UNC Athletics.

Read more about the campaign and learn how to contribute.

You May Also Like...