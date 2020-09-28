Since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams joined forces again to raise money to support the UNC Lineberger pediatric hematology/oncology clinic.

The funds raised will be used to help patients and their families with non-medical needs like parking and gas cards. The two teams combined forces for the first Carolina Soccer Kicks Childhood Cancer campaign in 2019, raising approximately $14,000. The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $15,000.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Rubio at UNC Lineberger or Korie Sawyer Rich at UNC Athletics.

Read more about the campaign and learn how to contribute.