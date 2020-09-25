Creating a destination for African art

Reggie and Celeste Hodges have a vision that the Triangle will become a destination for African art, and that the Ackland Museum of Art will be a part of that.

“People don’t go to museums to look at African art the same way they look at art from European countries or from Central America,” explained Reggie. “Most African art was produced for functional or spiritual reasons and was never really intended to be placed on the wall or a shelf. If you don’t have classes that get into the spiritual or the medicinal aspects, you’re not really getting a full understanding of the art.”

The Hodges donated part of their collection to the Ackland because of how the museum uses its exhibitions for education, and because of its focus on increasing minority attendance.

