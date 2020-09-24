What you should know about bipolar disorder

Everyone experiences emotional highs and lows in life—sometimes even in the same day. But for people with bipolar disorder, these mood swings are extreme and make them feel out of control.

The ups and downs of bipolar disorder are much more intense in severity and duration than having a good day or a bad day, says UNC Health psychiatrist Kenan Penaskovic, M.D.

“If someone has a quick fuse or temper and they are called bipolar, that’s not right,” Penaskovic says. “There’s the risk of both trivializing the disorder and falsely labeling someone when that happens. Those with the actual disorder find parts of their lives heavily affected.”

