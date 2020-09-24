Uncategorized

What you should know about bipolar disorder

This complex mental health condition is often misunderstood.

Kenan Penaskovic, UNC Health, Thursday, September 24th, 2020
A woman laying on a bed with her hands over her face

Everyone experiences emotional highs and lows in life—sometimes even in the same day. But for people with bipolar disorder, these mood swings are extreme and make them feel out of control.

The ups and downs of bipolar disorder are much more intense in severity and duration than having a good day or a bad day, says UNC Health psychiatrist Kenan Penaskovic, M.D.

“If someone has a quick fuse or temper and they are called bipolar, that’s not right,” Penaskovic says. “There’s the risk of both trivializing the disorder and falsely labeling someone when that happens. Those with the actual disorder find parts of their lives heavily affected.”

Read about the risk factors and symptoms of bipolar disorder.

