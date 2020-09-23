Sculpture show comes to NC Botanical Garden

The North Carolina Botanical Garden’s 32nd annual Sculpture in the Garden opened on Sunday, Sept. 13, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 6.

This year’s show features 61 installations by 41 North Carolina artists. It’s free to visit the exhibition during normal Garden hours (donations welcome), and all ages are welcome. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and a portion of proceeds benefits the North Carolina Botanical Garden, but all artwork will remain on site until the end of the show.

As Sculpture in the Garden is entirely outdoors and spread out across our display gardens, it’s an ideal place to enjoy art in a safe and socially-distanced way. When visiting the show, all visitors must follow the Garden’s standard safety precautions to ensure the Garden is safe for everyone.

Virtual tours of the Sculpture in the Garden show are available for those who can’t visit in person.

