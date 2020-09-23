2020 Hettleman Prizes awarded to exceptional early-career faculty
The annual Phillip and Ruth Hettleman Prizes for Artistic and Scholarly Achievement have been awarded to four promising faculty members who exemplify groundbreaking and innovative research along with future career promise.
The late Phillip Hettleman, a member of the Carolina class of 1921, and his wife Ruth established the prestigious award in 1986 to recognize the achievements of outstanding junior faculty. The recipients of the $5,000 prize were recognized at the September Faculty Council Meeting, and each will deliver a virtual presentation on their research during University Research Week.
This year’s Hettleman Prize awardees are: Mohit Bansal, the John R. & Louise S. Parker Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science within the College of Arts & Sciences; Andrea Bohlman, associate professor in the Department of Music within the College of Arts & Sciences; Angela Smith, associate professor in the Department of Urology within the UNC School of Medicine; and William Sturkey, assistant professor in the Department of History within the College of Arts & Sciences.
Read about this year’s four Hettleman Prize winners and their research.