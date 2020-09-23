2020 Hettleman Prizes awarded to exceptional early-career faculty

The late Phillip Hettleman, a member of the Carolina class of 1921, and his wife Ruth established the prestigious award in 1986 to recognize the achievements of outstanding junior faculty. The recipients of the $5,000 prize were recognized at the September Faculty Council Meeting, and each will deliver a virtual presentation on their research during University Research Week.

This year’s Hettleman Prize awardees are: Mohit Bansal, the John R. & Louise S. Parker Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science within the College of Arts & Sciences; Andrea Bohlman, associate professor in the Department of Music within the College of Arts & Sciences; Angela Smith, associate professor in the Department of Urology within the UNC School of Medicine; and William Sturkey, assistant professor in the Department of History within the College of Arts & Sciences.

Read about this year’s four Hettleman Prize winners and their research.