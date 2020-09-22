More than a century after she began her journalistic work, Ida B. Wells was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize on May 4, 2020. This October, the Orange County Community Remembrance Coalition is hosting a series of six virtual events titled, “The Light of Truth: Ida B. Wells as Journalist, Advocate & Educator,” to celebrate the life and work of this pioneering Black journalist.

No single person has used the power of words to fight racial violence more than Wells, who shone “the light of truth” across the nation on lynching at its height between the 1890s and 1930s. The symposium of panel discussions, lectures, educator workshops and performances aims to encourage the continued work of investigative journalism and increasing and retaining reporters and editors of color.

The Anti-Defamation League, earlier this year, reported incidents of white supremacist propaganda distributed across the nation jumped by more than 120% between 2018 and last year, making 2019 the second straight year that the circulation of propaganda material has more than doubled. Diverse voices in newsrooms are needed more than ever.

The Center for the Study of the American South will kick off the month-long celebration of Ida B. Wells on Oct. 3, 2020 with a panel discussion featuring veteran journalists Nikole Hannah-Jones, ’03, a 2020 Pulitzer Prize recipient for “The 1619 Project”; Ron Nixon, the Associated Press global investigations editor; and Topher Sanders, a reporter for ProPublica and Peabody Award winner. These journalists and founders of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, a national organization dedicated to increasing and retaining reporters and editors of color in the field of investigative reporting based in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, will offer reflections on the origins of “The 1619 Project” and Black journalism today, moderated by Joseph Jordan, director of the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.

Check the schedule of all six virtual events for more information about the speakers.