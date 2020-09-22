The UNC Process series will launch its 13th season on Sept. 25 after an interrupted spring season. This season’s theme, “Remembrance and Renewal,” invites artists to explore everything from imagined conversations about race and sexuality with James Baldwin to an interactive map-making event about gerrymandering.

Dedicated to the development of new and significant works in the performing arts, the UNC Process Series features professionally mounted, developmental presentations of new works in progress. The series will take on the performance challenges of the COVID-19 era by presenting an entirely virtual fall season.

Read more about the season lineup and how to watch the series.