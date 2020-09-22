Google funds COVID-19 research at Carolina

Researchers at Carolina and Vanderbilt University Medical Center have been awarded $500,000 by Google’s philanthropy, Google.org, to study how COVID-19 alters gene expression in some people in ways that may be linked to their risk of severe illness and death.

The study will analyze blood samples collected during the past 16 years from more than 4,000 participants in the Cameron County Hispanic Cohort. Some of them have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Cameron County, along the southern Texas-Mexico border, has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the United States.

