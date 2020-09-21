Carolina named 3rd top public university

A new ranking out last week lists Carolina third among all public universities in the United States.

The 2021 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings also listed Carolina 33rd among all public and private universities in the nation. This is the second year in a row that Carolina has maintained those positions in this college ranking.

The rankings are based on 15 factors across four main categories including resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. Carolina scored its highest marks for student outcomes, which looked at graduation rates, reputation, value added to graduate salary and debt after graduation.

The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education ranking comes out the same week that U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings listed Carolina fifth among public schools and first for best value schools among public universities in the United States.

“These rankings are a tribute to the faculty and staff who work every day to offer our students the uniquely Carolina programs that provide a high-quality experiential education that is accessible and affordable,” said Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz. “As the nation’s first public university, our mission is to serve the state, nation and world through excellence in teaching, research and service. In fulfilling that mission, we are equipping our students to become future leaders in all that they do.”

Earlier this month, Times Higher Education listed Carolina 56th among universities worldwide.