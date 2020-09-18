UNC School of Law ranks No. 1 for bar exam passage

For the July 2020 North Carolina bar exam, UNC School of Law had the highest-ranking overall bar passage rate among the state’s six law schools.

Ninety-six percent of the 111 School of Law graduates who took the bar exam in July passed, according to results from the state’s Board of Law Examiners. The school’s passage rate for total test takers exceeded the overall state passage rate for total test takers by 13%.

