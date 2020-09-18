History commission recommends removal of Ruffin Jr. and Bingham

The University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward added one person and reaffirmed another on a list of names to remove from campus buildings because of their ties to white supremacy violence.

At its Sept. 10 meeting, commission members voted unanimously to recommend the removal of the names of Thomas Ruffin Jr. and Robert Hall Bingham. The commission sent their recommendations to Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

Under the University’s new name removal procedure, a committee appointed by Guskiewicz will review the written requests for the removal of a name, investigate the claims and provide a written report of its recommendation. The request can then be submitted to the University Board of Trustees, which makes the decision on name removal. There is no formal timetable for a final decision.

At its last meeting in July, the trustees voted 11-2 on four separate motions to remove the names Charles Brantley Aycock, Julian Shakespeare Carr, Josephus Daniels and Thomas Ruffin Sr. from buildings on campus. They declined to remove Ruffin Jr.’s name at the time, asking for the history commission to provide more evidence. Since July 2015, the Board has voted to remove five names from campus buildings.

The commission also received a request to examine the record of Robert Hall Bingham, an educator whose name is engraved on a classroom building on Polk Place. That request came from one of Bingham’s grandchildren, historian and author Emily Bingham.

Both men had strong ties to the Ku Klux Klan and violence in support of white supremacy. In a presentation to the commission, co-chair James Leloudis said, “We now do have a documentary record that ties Thomas Ruffin quite directly to Klan violence in this part of the state.” That evidence includes an 1873 letter written by Ruffin Jr. to advocate for amnesty for the Klansmen who murdered a Black Republican politician.

Ruffin Residence Hall Constructed in 1922, at the same time as nearby Grimes, Mangum and Manly

Served as men’s residence hall until converted to women’s residence hall in 1976

Named in 1922 for Thomas Ruffin Sr. (1787-1870) and his son Thomas Ruffin Jr. (1824-1889) Thomas Ruffin Sr. and Thomas Ruffin Jr. were both lawyers and judges who served on the North Carolina Supreme Court. A Board of Trustees member, Ruffin Sr. was also one of the largest slaveholders in the state and a partner in a slave-trading business that frequently separated and sold children away from their parents. As chief justice of the state Supreme Court, he often deviated from case law to rule in favor of the worst abuses of slavery, including not prosecuting a slaveholder for murder. Ruffin Jr. was a Confederate officer and military judge who served as an associate justice on the state Supreme Court during and after the Civil War. Statue, portrait, name removed: In July, workers removed a statue of Ruffin Sr. from the entrance of the state Court of Appeals building in Raleigh. Orange County officials removed Ruffin’s portrait from the county courthouse in January. The University Board of Trustees voted to remove Ruffin Sr.’s name from the residence hall in July, but asked for more information about Ruffin Jr. Thomas Ruffin Jr., in his own words, from a Dec. 27, 1873, letter advocating amnesty for Ku Klux Klan members charged with lynching Wyatt Outlaw, a Black town commissioner, in Alamance County: “… my solemn conviction is that the humane policy of putting an end to all prosecutions growing out of those times will have the effect of, not only to quiet the public mind, but to make good law-abiding citizens of the parties themselves, all of whom are young men…”

Bingham, founder of the Bingham School in Hillsborough and a strong advocate for public investment in education, was also a member and organizer of the Ku Klux Klan in Orange County, Leloudis said. In his teaching and his writing, Bingham “promoted racial Anglo-Saxonism, a blood-and-soil strain of white supremacist ideology” and “celebrated racist violence as a civilizing force and instrument of order.”

Leloudis referred in particular to an article Bingham wrote for a July 1900 issue of Harper’s Monthly Magazine, “An Ex-Slaveholder’s View of the Negro Question in the South,” in which Bingham called Anglo-Saxons “God’s kings of men” and predicted the “gradual extinction” of Black people.

“This is really a quite extreme set of beliefs,” Leloudis said.

The buildings named for Ruffin and Bingham were both built and named in the 1920s, like many others named for slaveholders and white supremacists, Leloudis said. “Those names were put on the landscape quite purposely as a part of legitimizing white supremacy and Jim Crow.”

Commission member Danita Mason-Hogans praised the Bingham family for coming forward with more historical information about their ancestor to “set the record straight,” saying, “This is the type of collaboration that we need.”

She also drew a parallel from the past to the present. “So much of the violence today has been in the name of law and order, using civilizing force and people hiding behind this whole characterization of Black and Brown folk in terms of violence,” she said. “History does have implications, and history does have consequences.”