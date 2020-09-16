When pandemic life gets awkward

It’s been half a year since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted our lives. By now, we know what to do to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19. We practice the 3 Ws: Wear a face covering; wait 6 feet apart; and wash hands.

But practicing the 3 Ws while navigating public spaces and interacting with others can get complicated — and awkward — fast. What if the people around you aren’t practicing the 3 Ws? What if someone you work with gets sick? How do you manage these and other situations without overreacting or damaging your relationships with colleagues?

“Recognize that everyone is doing this for the first time,” said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance. “None of us are experts, but we need to lead with compassion.”

University Ombuds Dawn Osborne-Adams agreed. “We are all carrying so much right now.”

Venturing outside the home, whether to report to work on campus or shop for groceries, is scary in this extraordinary time. If you encounter a situation when you need to reinforce a health safety message, Osborne-Adams said, the same rules about any difficult communication apply: “What would you want someone to say to you?”

We compiled a list of common scenarios and asked campus experts for advice on how to best navigate them.

Our team has been working offsite for months. Now that we’re back in our office space, one of my colleagues keeps coming into my office to talk. How can I tell my colleagues I’d prefer that they not come into my space?

Everyone has a different level of personal comfort, so being direct and respectful in setting boundaries for how you want to interact with colleagues is important, said Linc Butler, associate vice chancellor for human resources. Realize that some employees may have concerns they wish to keep private, including a personal health issue or caring for a vulnerable family member.

People respond better to requests rather than directives, so ask to interact in a way that is comfortable.

Supervisors play a big role in setting the tone and expectations in this new environment, Menghini said. Conveying what the physical workspace and collaboration will be like helps employees understand how to work. It’s also important to ask employees for ideas on how they want to work together.

My colleague isn’t following the signs that direct people to enter and exit the building through certain doors. How can I get my co-worker to follow the directional signs?

First, be kind. Be sure your colleague understands the signs and that a reduction in the number of people in the hall is one way to help keep physical distances and prevent the spread of the virus.

Before the virus, many people were used to coming into buildings the same way each day and following the same path down the hall to an office or classroom. However, in our new way of working, managing traffic flow through buildings makes them safe for everyone. Encourage your colleague to create a new habit and follow the signs.

One of my colleagues seems stressed — about the pandemic or something else. How can I best offer support?

Be attentive and a good listener, along with acknowledging the concerns. Remember that co-workers may be dealing with a variety of issues, including the heightened political environment, health concerns related to the pandemic, home schooling and childcare issues, and financial impacts.

“This is an enormously difficult time for lots of people, not just because of the pandemic, but we are experiencing enormous racial tension in our community,” Menghini said. “We know that the pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Brown people, and that causes heightened anxiety in some of our colleagues.”

Be empathetic and offer resources if appropriate, Butler said. Human resources has set up a COVID-19 page with information about benefits programs, wellness resources and the Employee Assistance Program.

Someone in my department went home with symptoms of the virus. How will I know if they test positive?

If someone in your work area tests positive for the virus, the University will follow standard contact tracing protocols to identify and communicate directly with those people who had close contact with the individual. Close contact means someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when any person is not wearing a face covering.

Your department won’t send an announcement if one of your colleagues tests positive for the virus. “What we cannot do is to communicate a person’s personal confidential health information,” Butler said.

Follow good Community Standards, complete a health check each morning and stay home if you are sick. You’re protecting yourself, your family and your co-workers.

“If you follow the Community Standards, wear a mask and wash your hands, you can come in contact with people who are infected and still remain COVID-free,” Menghini said. “Wearing masks works.”

To learn more about what happens if an employee tests positive, take this new training.

Most of my co-workers seem to be respecting our Community Standards, but I noticed someone in my building not wearing a mask. How should I handle the situation?

A friendly “Did you forget your mask?” is a good first approach, Menghini advised.

It’s important to recognize the difference between an error and willful disregard for the rules, Osborne-Adams said.

You can’t see a person’s facial expressions through a mask, and we aren’t shaking hands. How do we greet people?

Many employees and teams have been away from each other for months. It’s natural to want to greet your friends in a familiar way. But it’s important to maintain physical distance, wear a mask and follow the Community Standards. “If someone approaches you, you might say you’re maintaining physical distance to keep yourself safe and healthy, and to make sure others stay safe and healthy,” Butler said.

Osborne-Adams says eyes can convey emotion, so pay attention to facial expressions behind masks.

For more information, visit the Carolina Together website.