The poetic sublime

The Institute for the Arts and Humanities Podcast Series profiles fascinating people connected to the IAH at Carolina about their work in teaching, service and research. In this episode, Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature Rebecka Rutledge Fisher discusses her decades-long research on the work of prolific author W.E.B. Du Bois.

Describing her research, Fisher says, “I am interested in how black critical theorists, drawing on the black radical tradition, use what I call the deep sublime to analyze and actively resist political strongholds of systemic racism and white supremacy, and their use of various literary devices or cultural artifacts as they work in the interest of global justice and human conviviality for all people.”

Listen to all the episodes of the IAH’s Podcast Series.

Click the play button below to listen to the episode.