Behind the Mask: Kristen Chavez

Kristen Chavez

Public Communications Specialist, 6 years at Carolina

Why do you wear a mask?

Wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to do your part in keeping yourself and others safe during this public health crisis. But it doesn’t mean it can’t be something fun!

For me, masks have been another way to show my love for my favorite books and movies. I am a self-professed fangirl of many things (my coworkers can also confirm), from Star Wars to Harry Potter and more in between. My sister has sent me many masks she made herself, often taking those fandoms into account. She’s used fabrics patterned with Harry Potter characters and tiny Golden Snitches for me to incorporate in my usual mask wardrobe. She’s even sewn and decorated a few inspired by my favorite Star Wars character, Ahsoka, utilizing the patterns the character is known for.

My mask collection continues to grow with fangirl-friendly ones: I recently ordered a Frozen-inspired one from a small geeky business that I usually support at Raleigh’s annual comic convention, which was canceled this summer. I’ve turned this important tool for healthy living into something that expresses myself.

What’s your best strategy for staying healthy during this time?

In addition to mask-wearing and washing my hands and keeping sanitizer handy (pun intended), I’ve been social distancing. I’ve spent most of my time at my apartment over the past six months. I’ve also tried to become more conscious of my health in other ways, like managing stress. Though I’ve stayed at home, I’ve been sure to keep up with friends and family over calls, texts and more. I keep the self-care going through exercise and some of my favorite relaxation techniques: binge-watching shows, reading and playing video games — yet another way my fandoms have helped me through all this!

Why do you wear a mask? The Well would like to hear your story. Email thewell@unc.edu with responses to the questions above and send us a photo of you wearing your mask. We’ll share as many of your stories as space allows.