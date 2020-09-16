A summer of service

At the beginning of the summer, Sneha Makhijani ’22 wasn’t sure how the COVID-19 pandemic would change her service experience as a SECU Public Fellows Intern. As it turns out, conversations she had while serving behind a screen and behind a mask offered Makhijani a new perspective on the pandemic, rural North Carolina and relationships with people from different backgrounds.

Through the SECU Public Fellows Internship program, the nonprofit Men and Women United for Youth and Families in Delco, North Carolina, hired Makhijani as a youth team leader and community health assistant working remotely throughout the summer.

“This experience of being able to help communities, especially children of underserved areas, has definitely been the most interesting aspect of my internship,” Makhijani said.

