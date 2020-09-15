Chancellor names advisory committee to help with spring planning

As planning begins for the spring semester, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz named a new Campus & Community Advisory Committee to examine how the University can provide the best Carolina experience for as many students as possible, with safety and well-being as the top priorities.

The Committee comprises students, faculty, staff and community members, Guskiewicz announced in a campus email Tuesday.

This group will reflect on the past six months and the Fall 2020 Roadmap, provide input related to specific considerations as identified by the chancellor and his leadership team and seek input from broader constituencies on campus and in neighboring communities.

“Along with our own experience in preparing and implementing our fall plan, we have paid close attention to what is taking place at other institutions around the state and nation,” he wrote. “Many institutions are finding similar outcomes to ours, while others are taking different routes and seeing varying results. We are studying those and will identify the best path to take for Carolina.”

Spring plans will take into account input from multiple groups, including public health and medical content experts, the roadmap implementation team, as well as the state and Orange County health departments, and the UNC System, he wrote.

“As I have stated before, we will incorporate the input and feedback from this group while developing our plans, but the final decisions delegated to our campus and responsibility for those decisions rests with me, in consultation with my leadership team, our Board of Trustees and the UNC System,” Guskiewicz said.

The Committee will be co-chaired by Mimi Chapman, chair of the faculty; Shayna Hill, chair of the Employee Forum; and Reeves Moseley, student body president. Other members of the Committee include:

Taya Jackson Scott, vice dean, Gillings School of Global Public Health

Paul Lanier, associate professor, UNC School of Social Work

Tom Kelley, James Dickson Phillips Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law and Director of the UNC School of Law Institute for Innovation, UNC School of Law

Martinette Horner, clinical assistant professor, UNC School of Education

Joy Renner, clinical associate professor, director, Division of Radiologic Science, UNC School of Medicine

Seth Noar, James Howard and Hallie McLean Parker Distinguished Professor, Hussman School of Journalism and Media

Rich McLaughlin, professor and chair, department of mathematics, College of Arts & Sciences

Sharon Holland, Townsend Ludington Distinguished Professor and chair, department of American studies, College of Arts & Sciences

Donna Gilleskie, professor and chair, economics department, College of Arts & Sciences

Aaron Bachenheimer, executive director of off-campus student life and community partnerships, Office of Off-Campus Student Life

Jennifer Gerz-Escandon, associate dean for interdisciplinary education and fellowship programs, The Graduate School

Elizabeth Hall, assistant director, Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office

James Holman, crew leader, Housekeeping Services

Chloe Russell, assistant dean, Academic Advising Program

Kim Stahl, senior policy and process lead, Information Technology Services

Michael Vollmer, associate dean for administration and operations, UNC School of Government

Richard Watkins, program coordinator, Chancellor’s Science Scholars

Maian Adams, UNC School of Law

Ryan Collins, UNC School of Law

Kira Griffith, undergraduate

Ethan Phillips, undergraduate

Lamar Richards, undergraduate

Kathy Atwater, community advocacy specialist, Marian Cheek Jackson Center

Jamil Kadoura, owner, Mediterranean Deli, Bakery and Catering

Mary Jane Nirdlinger, assistant town manager, Town of Chapel Hill

Aaron Nelson, president and chief executive officer, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce

The committee will begin its work immediately and is expected to convene its first meeting later this month.

