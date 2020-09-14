Carolina People: Nadia Korobova 

Nadia Korobova

Associate Director of University Career Services

2 years at Carolina

What is your role at University Career Services, and what are your main responsibilities?

As one of the associate directors of University Career Services, I’m one of four members of our leadership team. Some of the main duties on my plate are assessment, reporting and data analysis. I also coordinate the Carolina Career Community and am responsible for marketing and communication for UCS. I mainly work in operations and coordinate a lot of behind-the-scenes work. In the past, I have counseled students and even taught a course on career development, which I absolutely loved.

How have your responsibilities changed since you’ve been working remotely?

Flexibility has been key. For my job, many of the tasks have remained the same, but we’ve had to think about new modalities for this new virtual environment. For example, when we survey students after counseling appointments, we used to have them fill out a survey on paper in our office. Now, we’ve had to figure out the most effective way to do assessment and reporting virtually.

In May, we always send a survey to graduates about their plans after Carolina, and they have six months to answer it. This year, my message to them focused more on ways that UCS is able to support them during this time; we’ve extended our services for recent graduates for an entire year. We still want them to answer the survey, because it’s important for our records and accreditation, but we are trying to pivot and make everything as student-oriented and user-friendly as possible.

Since the pandemic started, I’ve also been helping the Office of the Dean of Students with the Student Care Hub. I have a caseload and have been working with students virtually, one-on-one to support them and get them connected with the services they need.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced while working remotely?

Because of the nature of my job, it was a pretty smooth transition for me. But one thing I’ve tried to keep in mind is that students are already doing everything virtually, and we don’t want to unnecessarily add to that load if we can avoid it. We’ve had to find a balance between still collecting the data that we need, but knowing that surveys might not be a student’s top priority right now. And in the current job market, we know that students might be struggling to find employment, and they don’t need us reminding them all the time to find a job. We’ve tried to personalize everything and really emphasize that we are here to help.

How have you set up your workspace at home, and did you bring anything from your on-campus office?

Because I do so much data reporting and analysis and I use a lot of spreadsheets, I made sure to bring home my dual-monitor setup from my on-campus office. I also brought my standing desk. Basically, I brought my entire office home. It’s been a lifesaver, because it would have been really difficult for me to work on a small computer. I also have two furry “coworkers” who keep me company.

How has your department maintained a sense of community during this time?

Our department has about 18 employees. Before COVID, we had an all-staff meeting about every two weeks. Now, we have weekly meetings and check-ins. We try to have one meeting per week that is all business and another one that is more fun where we talk about movies or food or other things. We try to give people the option of meeting over phone or Zoom, because we know that sometimes people can get burned out from looking at a screen for eight or nine hours a day. We constantly try to check in with one another to make sure that everyone is doing well and that they have everything they need to succeed.

How are you continuing to support Carolina’s mission?

Ultimately, the purpose of college is to prepare students for their next steps in life, whether it be finding a job or going to graduate school. Our job at University Career Services is to support students throughout their time at Carolina and give them the professional and career development they need to launch their next steps. Even during this time, we are available to help and support students with our services.

To some, data, assessment and reporting might sound boring or daunting. But it is critical to our mission because it helps us do our jobs better and shows prospective students and their families that we are a competitive university. In June, I was humbled to be the recipient of the 2020 Student Affairs Assessment Award, which reassured me that we are on the right track in our assessment work.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

What I really like about data reporting, assessment and analysis is making sense from numbers. It’s not just numbers — what stories do those numbers tell? What can we learn about our student services from our surveys? We are really data-driven, and based on what I report back to the leadership team, we make decisions about our programming and what changes to make. We are very fortunate to have a full-time position like this, and I am fortunate to be in this role.

I am proud and humble to work at Carolina, even with everything we are going through now. I’m still a relatively new employee, so when I come to campus, I still have to pinch myself sometimes that I work here. This is a premier institution, and I am very honored to be a part of it.