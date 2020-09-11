Survey on race and equity available today

The UNC Board of Governors’ Racial Equity Taskforce and the UNC System have developed a new survey, “Let’s Talk: A Survey on Race and Equity,” that will be distributed to all students, faculty and staff on Sept. 14, Interim Chief Diversity Officer Sibby Anderson-Thompkins announced in a campus email last week.

The system-wide race and equity survey is intended to provide baseline metrics that will allow UNC System and individual campus leadership teams to address challenges that may exist and to recognize current practices that successfully advance a culture and climate of equity and inclusion. The survey results will assist the UNC System and Carolina in identifying tangible steps that can be taken in pursuit of racial equity and understanding.

The survey will allow all current students, faculty and staff an opportunity to safely share their personal views and experiences, added Anderson-Thompkins, who is also special advisor to the chancellor and provost for equity & inclusion. An invitation to complete the survey will be emailed to all UNC email addresses directly from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. The survey, which should take 15 minutes to complete at work or at home using a PC, tablet or phone, will end on Sept. 30.

“As the interim Chief Diversity Officer, I strongly encourage each of you to take the survey because a high response rate ensures an accurate representation of our student, faculty and staff community,” wrote Anderson-Thompkins. “Furthermore, your input is critical to both the UNC System and our campus and will be used to help us understand what issues are important to you and what changes need to be made to improve our campus culture and climate.”

Survey input will also help the University prioritize recommendations for updates to the campus strategic plan, “Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good,” in particular strategic initiative 1: Build Our Community Together.

During the next few months, the UNC Board of Governors’ Racial Equity Taskforce and the UNC System will offer additional opportunities for students, faculty and staff to share their personal views and experiences related to race, equity and inclusion within the UNC System and at the Chapel Hill campus. There will be a series of listening sessions and virtual town halls with students, faculty and staff from Oct. 19-30.

Additionally, for anyone with an idea or suggestion, the UNC Board of Governors’ Racial Equity Taskforce and the UNC System have created a Share Your Ideas form. The form can be used anonymously and shared with the task force members for review and consideration.