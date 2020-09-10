A degree of the times

Daisy Magnus-Aryitey, ’20, entered the UNC School of Education’s master of arts in educational innovation, technology and entrepreneurship program with a goal to help to dismantle systematic racism within education and technology. Now a graduate of the program, the Moise A. Khayrallah Fellow has published a research paper, spoken at conferences and secured a job that helps make that goal a reality.

“It has always been my greater mission to get into places where, on paper, I don’t belong, and then bring other people with me,” said Magnus-Aryitey.

