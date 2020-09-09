Provost announces COVID-19 Dashboard changes and new virus testing

The University made an important change to how it reports information on the UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 Dashboard to more accurately align campus testing data with state and local health department standards, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced in a campus email sent Tuesday.

Starting with this week’s update, the Campus Testing section on the dashboard will reflect only the results of tests performed at Campus Health and the University’s campus testing partners with UNC Hospital Respiratory Diagnostic Center, who can report both positive and negative test results.

The change will more accurately align with the data and reporting methodology that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and its epidemiologists have asked Carolina to use in reporting its testing data to them. The Campus Positive Cases section will continue to reflect all cases reported to Campus Health, regardless of testing location, since Feb. 1 and will continue to be updated Monday through Friday.

The gist of the issue

“When we launched the dashboard on July 31, the Campus Testing section was dedicated to providing detailed information on campus testing results for students and was intended to reflect the testing results completed at Campus Health, where most student testing was conducted at the time,” Blouin wrote. “However, as our contact tracing and outreach to students expanded, more students were tested at the RDC and self-reported their positive test results from other sites outside of campus.”

Meanwhile, Campus Health was also receiving positive results directly from the Orange County Health Department, Blouin wrote. While this allowed the University to better monitor the impact and spread of the virus, the percentages reflected in the weekly and overall positive test rates, which were intended to be indicators of the persistence of the virus in our community, became inaccurate.

Before this week’s change, the email explained, the Campus Testing section — consistent with the Campus Positive Cases section — reflected the total number of positive results through testing from three sources:

UNC Campus Health and UNC Hospital Respiratory Diagnostic Center, positive results self-reported by students to Campus Health and positive results reported by the Orange County Health Department.

However, the section only reflected the total negative results performed at Campus Health, causing a skewed reflection of a positive test result rate and confusion.

Based on the guidance from NCDHHS and OCHD, beginning Sept. 8 the Campus Testing section will be updated to provide a more accurate statistical picture of a positive testing rate. Updates will include testing results from only two sources, Campus Health and the RDC — from July 1 for Campus Health and from mid-August for the RDC when it began reporting to Campus Health.

New testing programs

In the email, Blouin also announced a Prospective Evaluation Testing program for all remaining students in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area over the next two weeks.

Beginning Sept. 9, he wrote, Campus Health will offer voluntary testing to on-campus residents without any COVID-19 symptoms every morning as a way to preemptively identify cases or clusters in the residence halls. The University will also begin a voluntary testing program for off-campus students in the Chapel Hill area in the coming weeks.

The University is also partnering with the OCHD to offer employee COVID-19 testing clinics every Wednesday at the R7 parking lot adjacent to the UNC Sheps Center, located at 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. These clinics are drive-thru and will run Wednesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. starting Sept. 9.

“While the Prospective Evaluation Testing is voluntary, it is important that all students remaining in the area participate,” Blouin wrote. “We have a responsibility to each other and the local community to limit the spread of COVID-19, and detecting asymptomatic cases or symptomatic cases early is one of the best ways we can do that. We ask that you play your part in keeping those around you safe.”