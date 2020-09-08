Gift endows scholarships for students with military ties

The UNC Adams School of Dentistry announced a historic gift to the dental hygiene program.

The bequest from Southport residents, Ms. Judith Mahan Carmichael, ’75, a graduate of the Adams School of Dentistry’s dental hygiene program, and Mr. Ronald W. Carmichael, is the largest gift to the dental hygiene program to date and will establish the Judith Mahan Carmichael Scholarship for dental hygiene students with military affiliation.

The Carmichaels’ gift honors the army career of Ms. Carmichael’s father, Lt. Col. Francis L. Mahan, a WWII veteran, and her mother, Rose, as a dedicated army spouse. Mr. Carmichael and his brother also served in the Army National Guard for six years.

