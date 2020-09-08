COVID-19 testing, training available for employees  

Curious if you’re positive for COVID-19?

Beginning today and every Wednesday in September, employees who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested for the virus.

The drive-through testing clinic, set up in partnership with the Orange County Health Department, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in the R7 parking lot adjacent to the UNC Sheps Center, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. Registration is onsite.

“Several different units on campus have been asking for testing and we are encouraging employees to make use of it,” said Catherine Brennan, executive director, environment, health and safety/risk management. “If employees haven’t been tested and want to be tested, they should try to go to one of these weekly clinics.”

The test, a PCR nasal swab, is highly accurate, Brennan said. The test is free, either through insurance reimbursement or the CARES act, and no referral is required. It is not recommended that individuals be tested any more frequently than every 14 days. Providers will contact patients by text message with test results, either positive or negative, in three to five days.

Employees who do not have symptoms, like a fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell and taste, vomiting or diarrhea, and shortness of breath, may be tested. To see the full list of symptoms and the screening checklist, visit the Environment, Health and Safety website.

Testing for employees with symptoms

Employees who do have symptoms should contact the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic by completing the COVID-19 Wellness Self-Check web application or obtain testing through their primary care physician.

New training available

To ensure supervisors and employees know what to do if someone tests positive for the COVID-19 virus, a new training is available. The training covers what to do if a colleague tests positive, contact tracing and the definition of close contact, patient privacy and confidentiality, along with information about leave.