Fall sports begin without fans at home events
Carolina Athletics will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope of increasing capacity in October.
Fall sports seasons will begin without fans at home events. This includes football, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. This attendance restriction will last through September, and Carolina Athletics will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that athletics can increase capacity in October. Tailgating also will not be allowed on campus.