Fall sports begin without fans at home events

Carolina Athletics will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope of increasing capacity in October.

GoHeels.com, Thursday, September 3rd, 2020
View of Kenan Stadium and the water tower as seen from the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower on October 3, 2018, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)
Fall sports seasons will begin without fans at home events. This includes football, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. This attendance restriction will last through September, and Carolina Athletics will continue to work with medical experts and the University to evaluate safety conditions with the hope that athletics can increase capacity in October. Tailgating also will not be allowed on campus.

