Employee Forum passes two resolutions advocating for employees

The Employee Forum passed two resolutions advocating for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic at its virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The first resolution offers a formal suggestion that budget cuts made by the University first be made to all areas that do not affect personnel to lessen the impact on employees.

The second resolution urges the chancellor to allow employees who need time off for COVID-19 testing and self-isolation while waiting for results to use a specially created voluntary shared leave bank.

Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, thanked employees for navigating the recent transition to undergraduate instruction.

“Our employees are our biggest asset,” she said.

The pandemic has impacted the budget with recurring and non-recurring costs, and the leadership team is working to understand what tools are available to address each type of costs, should cuts be needed, Menghini said.

She also encouraged employees to take care of themselves and to find time for breaks.

Menghini also shared these updates:

Open enrollment for benefits is set for Oct. 15-31.

A COVID-19 shared leave program is available for permanent leave-earning employees through Dec. 31, 2020. Employees may contribute leave for use by fellow employees who need time off for specific COVID-19 related reasons.

In other presentations: