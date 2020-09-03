Employee Forum passes two resolutions advocating for employees
Delegates also learn about health kiosk greeters and a new COVID-19-related shared leave program.
The Employee Forum passed two resolutions advocating for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic at its virtual meeting on Wednesday.
The first resolution offers a formal suggestion that budget cuts made by the University first be made to all areas that do not affect personnel to lessen the impact on employees.
The second resolution urges the chancellor to allow employees who need time off for COVID-19 testing and self-isolation while waiting for results to use a specially created voluntary shared leave bank.
Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, thanked employees for navigating the recent transition to undergraduate instruction.
“Our employees are our biggest asset,” she said.
The pandemic has impacted the budget with recurring and non-recurring costs, and the leadership team is working to understand what tools are available to address each type of costs, should cuts be needed, Menghini said.
She also encouraged employees to take care of themselves and to find time for breaks.
Menghini also shared these updates:
- Open enrollment for benefits is set for Oct. 15-31.
- A COVID-19 shared leave program is available for permanent leave-earning employees through Dec. 31, 2020. Employees may contribute leave for use by fellow employees who need time off for specific COVID-19 related reasons.
In other presentations:
- Steven King, associate professor of emerging technologies and immersive media in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, explained how his group is using artificial intelligence to create a health kiosk greeter. The device, a large screen with a camera attached, can determine if someone is not wearing a mask or walking too closely to another person to maintain physical distancing and send a message suggesting action. The kiosk counts the number of people wearing masks but does not store individual photos of the people who walk past. King shared the project to solicit input from Forum delegates, who had questions about kiosk locations and how someone would know the kiosk’s function when they saw it.
- Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, said Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day with the goal of providing worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicide. A toolkit containing a video, recorded trainings and help sheets is available.
- Wellness Wednesdays are back, beginning Sept. 9, with an event on coping with crisis and traumatic events.