New faculty support website centralizes key resources 

Carolina faculty have a new website that brings together resources on teaching, racism and equity, career development and well-being.

The CV19 Faculty Support Hub launched Aug. 26 and links directly to other University COVID-19-related resources, such as Carolina Together and its dashboard, the Keep Teaching site and Human Resources.

“We were looking for a way to easily reach faculty and connect them to the resources that are available to them on campus,” said Erin Malloy, director of the Center for Faculty Excellence and a professor of psychiatry in the School of Medicine.

“The Carolina faculty have been at the front lines of the response to COVID-19 in so many ways,” Malloy said. “We have faculty caring for COVID patients and addressing the heightened health needs. Our educators have transformed teaching and learning to remote practices. Our researchers have led with our response and understanding of COVID-19. And our leaders on campus have had to mobilize a lot of change for their departments and units.”

Created in collaboration with the Center for Faculty Excellence, the Provost’s Office, the Office of Faculty Governance and faculty and staff, the hub will be updated regularly by the Faculty Welfare Committee with input from the Committee on Community and Diversity.

The hub is designed to connect faculty with other resources on campus, Malloy said. Information about campus operations is available on the Carolina Together website.

The site is the latest addition to online resources for faculty. The Keep Teaching site is updated daily with new content and announcements. The site includes a remote teaching section that offers a video tour of the website, a list of key teaching strategies for remote instruction and best practices for making the shift to remote teaching.

In addition, the CV19 Student Care Hub offers faculty information that can be shared with students and the Office of Human Resources has compiled leave, benefits and wellness resources.