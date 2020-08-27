Provost announces new grading accommodations for fall

Carolina will institute academic grading accommodations for undergraduate students for the Fall 2020 semester, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin announced Thursday.

“We recognize that the University’s recent shift to fully remote instruction for our undergraduates, and our efforts to further de-densify our campus, have created additional challenges and uncertainty to the start of the fall semester,” he wrote in an email message to campus. “Many students are struggling and feeling stressed.”

As an alternative to earning a letter grade, Undergraduate students will have the option to declare any undergraduate course (numbered below 700) pass/fail. Courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will be eligible to be used toward major, minor, General Education and any other degree requirement (more information below). There is no limit on the number of courses that a student can declare pass/fail in Fall 2020. Any courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will not count toward any graduation limits on pass/fail courses.

Students are strongly encouraged to meet with Academic Advising or an advisor in their respective professional school prior to making any decisions on declaring an undergraduate course or courses as pass/fail for Fall 2020. Undergraduate students have until the last day of classes (Nov. 17) to select the pass/fail option.

Courses declared pass/fail in Fall 2020 will receive one of three grades: Pass, Low Pass or Fail. Grades of C or higher will be converted to a Pass. Grades of C-, D+, or D will be converted to a Low Pass. Grades of F will remain a Fail. Courses that receive a Low Pass cannot be used for graduation requirements or prerequisites that require a grade of C or higher.

The University will continue to use the ‘CV’ grade as an alternative to the Incomplete (‘IN’) grade for any undergraduate student adversely affected by the public health emergency. CV grades address the accessibility and equity issues of some students who are unable to complete coursework. Additionally, courses dropped after Aug. 31 will have the withdrawal notation ‘WCV’ on student transcripts. Courses with a ‘WCV’ notation will not count toward the 16-hour limit of WC (withdrawal by student choice) over the course of a student’s academic career.

This policy applies only to undergraduate courses in the schools listed above. Students, including undergraduates, enrolled in other professional schools or programs in The Graduate School will follow the decisions of their professional school or of The Graduate School.

In light of the grading shift, the University will suspend the Dean’s List and class rank for the Fall 2020 semester. In addition, the University will include a transcript note on all undergraduate academic records, regardless of grading basis, indicating the extraordinary circumstances of the global public health emergency during Fall 2020.

For more information, please visit the Office of the University Registrar.