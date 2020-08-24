The 2020 Census is critical. Here’s why.

Rebecca Tippett, director of Carolina Demography, is worried that North Carolina will be undercounted in the 2020 Census. Of particular concern? The impact of COVID-19 on the state’s already low response rate and the decision to move the deadline for responses to Sept. 30, cutting the response window short by a month.

“Ending operations early jeopardizes the completeness and accuracy of the census, putting North Carolina communities — and the state overall — at risk of being underrepresented and underfunded for the decade to come,” Tippett said.

Every 10 years since 1790, the U.S. government counts the nation’s population by conducting a census. The U.S. Constitution requires a census to make sure the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are divided fairly among the 50 states, based on population.

With its increasing population, North Carolina should be able to gain a 14th seat in the House, a seat it could lose to another state if the population isn’t counted accurately. “Census data will inform where that district is drawn, as well as the allocation of state House and Senate seats and everything down to local school board districts,” Tippett said.

What can you do?

Make sure you have completed the 2020 Census. You can respond to the census online at My2020Census.gov , by calling 844-330-2020 or through the paper questionnaire received in the mail.

by calling 844-330-2020 or through the paper questionnaire received in the mail. Ask your friends and family members if they have completed the 2020 Census.

Send a note to your neighborhood listserv, NextDoor community or Facebook group.

Ask your religious institutions, schools and other community facilities if they can remind people to fill out the 2020 Census using their displays.

Write to local newsletters you receive and ask them to add a paragraph about the census.

In addition to political representation, the response to the census helps a community get “its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs,” according to the Census Bureau. Local governments, businesses and developers also base their decisions on census data.

But in North Carolina, more than 40% of households — about 4 million people — have not filled out the 2020 Census.

Visualizing the hard to count

North Carolina ranked 35th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia as of Aug. 2, with a response rate of 59% of households compared to 62.8% of households nationwide. Every household that doesn’t fill out the census form online, by mail or by phone goes on a list for door-to-door visits by census workers, who are now working on a compressed schedule disrupted by the pandemic.

To help North Carolina achieve a complete and accurate census count, Carolina Demography worked with the NC Counts Coalition to create a map that identifies communities across the state that are most at-risk of being undercounted in the 2020 Census.

Their research shows that the response rate is lowest in rural and minority communities and places with poor internet access.

“There are also clear geographic patterns emerging: The lowest-responding tracts are heavily concentrated in western North Carolina, the Sandhills and the northeast. These low-response patterns overlap with areas with low internet access and where field operations were suspended due to COVID-19,” Tippett said.

Many of the communities with the lowest response rates have been hard hit by COVID-19. Some of them, like Robeson County and parts of the Northeast, are still recovering from past hurricanes. Since this is hurricane season, many may face displacement because of another storm just as Census Bureau workers begin to go door-to-door, she added.

These areas are also home to an increasing number of minority residents, with about 44% of residents in the lowest responding areas identifying as American Indian, Black or Latinx.

With less than six weeks before the deadline, North Carolinians should do what they can to make sure all the state’s residents are counted in the 2020 Census, Tippett said. “This data will shape our state for the next decade, ensuring that our communities are fully represented and receive their fair share of funding necessary for everything from roads to K-12 schools and responding to disasters, such as COVID-19 and hurricane recovery.”

Carolina Demography has more data on North Carolina’s response to the 2020 Census, including the 2020 Census Tracker.