Twelve faculty members at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were granted Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) Partnership Awards through a new initiative launched in May, Connecting Carolina Classrooms with the World. Each award recipient is working with a peer instructor at an international institution to create shared learning experiences for students in both countries.

Students will work together for at least three weeks, examining course topics from cultural and societal perspectives. For example, Lien Truong, assistant professor in UNC’s art and art history department, is offering an art course in Chapel Hill in which Carolina students will learn the material history and traditional Vietnamese silk painting techniques studied by their peers at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts (VUFA). Truong’s course will culminate in a portrait exchange between the students, with silk portraits painted by VUFA students and oil or acrylic ones painted by their peers at Carolina.

