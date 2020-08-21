Honor a courageous colleague

Nominate a coworker for the prestigious Rebecca Clark Staff Award for Moral Courage by Monday, Aug. 24. The Employee Forum confers the award every year to recognize staff members on campus who have advocated on behalf of staff at the University and improved working conditions for others on campus.

Rebecca Clark (1915-2009), a former University staff member, African American political activist and civil rights organizer, fought against unequal pay and workplace discrimination. Clark worked briefly as a housekeeper at the Carolina Inn in the late 1930s and again on campus in the 1950s as a nurse, until her retirement in 1979. She became the first licensed practical nurse to work in the campus infirmary. She worked with administrators to obtain affordable housing for Carolina’s lowest-paid employees, tirelessly registered African American voters and gained the respect of many local and state public servants.

As a result of her efforts, the University named the Cheek-Clark Building, formerly the University Laundry, after her and Kennon Cheek, organizer of the Janitorial Association. Clark is an important figure in the University’s history: She always stood up for her fellow workers and advocated for better working conditions. She was so persistent that her coworkers nicknamed her “Squeaky Clark.” Clark exemplified a courageous spirit and willingness to speak out about inequities.

The University has pledged a $2,500 stipend to the award winner and will recognize that person on University Day. Nominations will close on Monday, Aug. 24.