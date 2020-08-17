Honoring a pioneer in research, practice and policy

Marvin H. McKinney, Ph.D., has spent his entire career committed to breaking down barriers of racial and economic inequality that put children, and their meaningful development in this world, at risk.

Now a program dedicated to supporting and cultivating young scholars who are driven to build careers in areas that advance the lives of children bears his name.

The Marvin H. McKinney Scholars Program in Research, Practice and Policy at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) honors McKinney, a former postdoctoral fellow at FPG, longtime educator and collaborator and current member of FPG’s Executive Leadership Board.

Read more about McKinney’s work and the Marvin H. McKinney Scholar’s Program.