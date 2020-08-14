Campus News

Carolina mourns the passing of Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote

Tone-Pah-Hote was a well-respected indigenous scholar who came to the University in 2009 as a Carolina Postdoctoral Program for Faculty Diversity Fellow.

Adrianne Gibilisco, Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Friday, August 14th, 2020
Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote

Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote, associate professor in the department of American studies in the College of Arts & Sciences, passed away over the weekend of Aug. 8 from leukemia. Jenny was a respected indigenous scholar (Kiowa) whose courses reflect her interdisciplinary interests in American Indian cultural and political history.

She was also a highly respected mentor to Honors students, worked closely with First Nations Graduate Circle and The Center for the Study of the American South and led discussions about Native American art at the Ackland Art Museum and Nasher Museum of Art to make an indelible mark on the Carolina community and beyond.

Read more about Tone-Pah-Hote’s inspiring life and work.

You May Also Like...

    • The curious case of an acquisition that never was

      The Ackland Art Museum planned on acquiring a sculpture for the exterior of the building in 1977 — but the art never materialized.

    • Keeping students connected

      The University is providing funding for students with limited internet access to help them succeed in online courses.

    • Passing the torch

      Outgoing Faculty Chair Lloyd Kramer reflects on his term, including joining the Tar Heel Bus Tour, transitioning to remote learning and presiding over the first virtual meetings of Faculty Council. 