Carolina mourns the passing of Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote

Jenny Tone-Pah-Hote, associate professor in the department of American studies in the College of Arts & Sciences, passed away over the weekend of Aug. 8 from leukemia. Jenny was a respected indigenous scholar (Kiowa) whose courses reflect her interdisciplinary interests in American Indian cultural and political history.

She was also a highly respected mentor to Honors students, worked closely with First Nations Graduate Circle and The Center for the Study of the American South and led discussions about Native American art at the Ackland Art Museum and Nasher Museum of Art to make an indelible mark on the Carolina community and beyond.

Read more about Tone-Pah-Hote’s inspiring life and work.