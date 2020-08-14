Aug. 13 Roadmap Updates

The most important part of the Roadmap for Fall 2020 is the shared responsibility to keep one another safe, Provost Robert A. Blouin wrote in an email update to campus today. Following the Community Standards and University Guidelines are keys to preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“It has been heartening to hear reports from faculty and staff and to experience for myself the excellent compliance on campus this week,” Blouin wrote. “Our goal, certainly, is full participation both on campus and off among all members of our Carolina community.”

These important updates were added to the Roadmap this week:

The University has established a University Guideline on Gatherings and Events. All gatherings or events on-campus, formal or informal, are limited to a maximum of 25 people whether indoors or outdoors. Reservations and use of on-campus spaces are made with the unit which manages the space, and event registrants should submit a plan to the approving unit or department outlining compliance with the University’s Community Standards and guidelines and space requirements.

Last week, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Vice Chancellor Amy Johnson and Provost Blouin sent a letter to all members of the Fraternity and Sorority Life community addressing concerns over reports of large gatherings at fraternity and sorority houses and other residences that included multiple violations of the Community Standards, as well as local and state public health orders. Students who blatantly disregard the standards and fail to live up to the agreed upon expectations, including hosting large gatherings, are subject to restrictions on access to the campus and potential disenrollment.

The UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 dashboard is updated weekly with data from multiple sources to illustrate and track various metrics that will help inform decision making related to campus operations and possible off-ramps in consultation with the UNC System and local health officials. Weekly updates allow the University to protect the privacy of student and employee information while enabling observation of campus trends. This week, data regarding academic operations and campus housing occupancy was added.

To assist with navigating campus quickly and accessing the multiple resources available this semester, a single page with campus maps for buildings and navigation is available. Carolina Together Ambassadors are outside and inside 12 campus buildings to answer questions and help with pedestrian traffic flow.

The new Return to Carolina Guide outlines details about what is expected of employees returning to campus. This guide is intended to answer some of the most frequently asked questions. Embedded in this guide are the Community Standards, which are an expectation of employment at the University.

Carolina Together Care Kits continue to be distributed to employees who are returning to work on campus and are available for pick up from each department’s community protective equipment coordinator. Care kits will not be distributed in the mail.

Environment, Health and Safety, the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic and Campus Health are working closely with the Orange County Health Department and with local county health departments to conduct contact tracing when positive tests occur among students, faculty or staff.

If a student tests positive, Campus Health will notify the Orange County Health Department. If notification of a local health department is required based upon a student’s local residence, either their on-campus or off-campus housing, Orange County makes that contact. Likewise, for faculty and staff positive test results are reported to the local health department based upon the employee’s residence and self-reported by using the COVID-19 Wellness Tool or by contacting UEOHC. UEOHC then works with Orange County and the local health department to conduct contact tracing. It has been reported that positive results for students in particular would be reported to their permanent residence, but unless the student is currently residing in that county, state or country when the test occurs that is inaccurate.

Visit the Carolina Together website for more information.