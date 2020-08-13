Knuffman named interim vice chancellor for finance and operations

Nate Knuffman has been named interim vice chancellor for finance and operations, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced in an email to campus on Wednesday.

An expert in financial and administrative management, Knuffman has served as senior associate (deputy) vice chancellor for finance and operations since Oct. 2018. He oversaw the division’s strategic planning and data analysis functions to align Finance and Operations’ priorities with the University’s strategic plan, advised the vice chancellor and managed various operational and administrative components of the Division of Finance and Operations, including the Service Center of Excellence.

“I’m confident Nate will continue to be a great counselor to our University leadership team. He is a tireless innovator who will help identify the opportunities to make Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good a reality, while also helping find solutions to address the challenges we will face in the months to come,” Guskiewicz wrote.

Prior to joining Carolina, Knuffman served as vice president for financial planning and analysis at the UNC System Office, where he was a member of the senior team advising the UNC System President and supported the UNC Board of Governors in finance and business matters. Previously, he served as the deputy director of the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management. In that role, Knuffman was responsible for the strategic management of daily operations, change and organizational management and preparation and oversight of the governor’s budget.

Knuffman earned a master’s of public management from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Illinois Wesleyan University.

A committee to lead a national search for the vice chancellor for finance and operations position will be formed soon, the chancellor said.