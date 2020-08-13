Career advising for faculty and staff

As the fall semester launches, University Career Services (UCS) is planning a series of programs and events for the Carolina Career Community (C3), a professional network of faculty and staff on campus who provide career advising or employer relations.

Nadia Korobova, associate director of UCS and chair of C3, says that although the group grew to 130 members last year, she still thinks there are staff and faculty working in this area on campus who could benefit from the C3 programming and membership.

“As a network of people working in the same field on the same campus, this group has become an invaluable resource for best practices and information sharing,” Korobova said. “We are hoping to grow the community in academic year 2020/2021 because we all benefit from our collective knowledge and experience.”

Learn more about the Carolina Career Community and events this fall.