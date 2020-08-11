Supporting students with autism

A team that includes School of Education faculty member Kara Hume has won a $3.3 million grant from the Institute of Education Sciences to study educational interventions for students with autism.

The five-year project includes a $1.3 million allotment that will support Hume’s portion of the project, which will focus on measuring the effectiveness of two intervention approaches, the “Self-Determined Learning Model of Instruction” and peer support, on high school students with autism in North Carolina.

Learn more about Hume’s research can improve support systems for students with autism.