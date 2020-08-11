Research

Supporting students with autism

Associate Professor Kara Hume won a $1.3 million grant to research interventions for N.C. high school students with autism.

Michael Hobbs, School of Education, Tuesday, August 11th, 2020
Kara Hume
Kara Hume (Image courtesy of the School of Education)

A team that includes School of Education faculty member Kara Hume has won a $3.3 million grant from the Institute of Education Sciences to study educational interventions for students with autism.

The five-year project includes a $1.3 million allotment that will support Hume’s portion of the project, which will focus on measuring the effectiveness of two intervention approaches, the “Self-Determined Learning Model of Instruction” and peer support, on high school students with autism in North Carolina.

Learn more about Hume’s research can improve support systems for students with autism.

